Israel's Nice Systems Q2 profit, revenue top estimates
July 28, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Israel's Nice Systems Q2 profit, revenue top estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 28 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Nice Systems on Thursday reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 79 cents excluding one-off items, versus 64 cents a year earlier.

* Revenue grew 9 percent in the second quarter to $235.4 million.

* Analysts had expected adjusted EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $234.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Nice declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 16 cents a share.

* It forecasts third-quarter revenue of $234-$244 million, and diluted EPS ex-items of 78-84 cents.

* For 2016, Nice sees revenue of $995 million to $1.015 billion, and diluted EPS ex-items of $3.48-$3.58.

* "We witnessed a significant acceleration in both analytics and the cloud," said CEO Barak Eilam. "Our analytics solutions continue to be the driver of overall growth as an increasing number of our customers, both existing and new, are rapidly applying our analytics to a greater amount of use cases."

* Nice's Tel Aviv-listed shares were up 3.5 percent at 255.70 shekels ($66.89) in afternoon trade.($1 = 3.8229 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)

