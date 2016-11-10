Nice Systems Q3 profit tops estimates, raises 2016 forecast

JERUSALEM, Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Nice Systems on Thursday reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents excluding one-off items, versus 75 cents a year earlier.

* Revenue grew 8.7 percent in the third quarter to $240.3 million.

* Analysts had expected adjusted EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $239.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Nice declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 16 cents a share, the same as the prior quarter.

* It forecasts fourth-quarter revenue of $320-$334 million, and diluted EPS ex-items of $1.10-$1.22.

* For 2016, Nice raised its revenue estimate to $1.022-$1.036 billion, and diluted EPS ex-items to $3.53-$3.65.

* "The strategic steps that we have taken including our technology and portfolio innovation, Nexidia analytics and the acquisition of inContact ... have positioned us well to capitalise on the significant market opportunities," said CEO Barak Eilam. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)