FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Nice Systems Q3 profit tops estimates, raises 2016 forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

Nice Systems Q3 profit tops estimates, raises 2016 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Nice Systems on Thursday reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents excluding one-off items, versus 75 cents a year earlier.

* Revenue grew 8.7 percent in the third quarter to $240.3 million.

* Analysts had expected adjusted EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $239.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Nice declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 16 cents a share, the same as the prior quarter.

* It forecasts fourth-quarter revenue of $320-$334 million, and diluted EPS ex-items of $1.10-$1.22.

* For 2016, Nice raised its revenue estimate to $1.022-$1.036 billion, and diluted EPS ex-items to $3.53-$3.65.

* "The strategic steps that we have taken including our technology and portfolio innovation, Nexidia analytics and the acquisition of inContact ... have positioned us well to capitalise on the significant market opportunities," said CEO Barak Eilam. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.