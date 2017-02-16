Nice Systems Q4 profit up, sees stronger 2017

JERUSALEM, Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Nice Systems on Thursday reported an 8 percent rise in fourth quarter profit, with diluted earnings per share (EPD) of $1.18 excluding one-off items, versus $1.09 a year earlier.

* Quarterly revenue grew 20 percent to $328.5 million.

* Analysts had expected EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $327.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Nice declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 16 cents per share, the same as the previous quarter.

* It forecast first-quarter revenue of $303-$313 million, and diluted EPS ex-items of $0.81-$0.87.

* For all of 2017, Nice forecast revenues of $1.33-1.354 billion and diluted EPS ex-items of $3.8-$4,00, higher than its full year 2016 revenue of $1 billion and EPS ex-items of $3.61.

* Analysts project Q1 revenue of $312.5 million and EPS ex-items of $0.85, and 2017 revenue of $1.353 billion and EPS ex-items of $3.99, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* "Fourth quarter results reflected across-the-board growth in each of our business segments and further strength in analytics," said CEO Barak Eilam. "We are well positioned for continued success with the industry's leading cloud and analytics assets, and healthy end markets." (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)