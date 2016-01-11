FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nice Systems to buy analytics firm Nexidia for $135 mln in cash
January 11, 2016 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Nice Systems to buy analytics firm Nexidia for $135 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice Systems on Monday agreed to buy analytics firm Nexidia for $135 million in cash to expand its growing analytics business.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016 and Nice said the acquisition would be accretive to earnings on an adjusted basis this year.

Nice has been banking on analytical tools, which allow companies to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing sales growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks.

“The acquisition of Nexidia is part and parcel of our strategy to enhance our analytics offering,” said Barak Eilam, Nice’s chief executive. “Nexidia enjoys a reputation for unrivalled technology and domain expertise.”

Nexidia provides customer interaction analytics with patented technologies that enable companies to drive business transformation.

Nice said the acquisition will provide it with an expanded customer base and market reach. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

