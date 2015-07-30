FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Nice Systems 2nd-qtr profit rises, raises EPS estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 30 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice Systems’ second-quarter profit rose 21 percent, topping estimates, boosted by higher sales and cost-cutting measures.

Nice said on Thursday it earned 70 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, up from 58 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 percent to $234.8 million.

Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, revenue grew 9 percent, it said.

Analysts forecast Nice would earn 66 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $233.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, Nice foresees revenue of $236-$246 million and adjusted diluted EPS of 68-74 cents.

It raised its 2015 adjusted EPS estimate to $3.04-$3.15 from $3.01-$3.12, and maintained its full-year revenue outlook of $985 million-$1.005 billion.

Nice declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 16 cents a share, unchanged from the first quarter.

Nice is banking on analytical tools, which allow companies to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing sales growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks.

In May, Nice agreed to sell its cyber and intelligence division to Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems for up to $157.9 million to focus more on its core markets. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

