FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nice Systems cuts 2014 estimates, Q1 profit misses estimates
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Nice Systems cuts 2014 estimates, Q1 profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS ex-items $0.57 vs $0.61 forecast, revs +1.9 pct

* Cuts 2014 rev range to $995 mln-$1.025 bln, EPS ex-items to $2.68-$2.80

* Sees Q2 revenue $230-$240 mln, EPS ex-items $0.55-$0.62

JERUSALEM, May 8 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice Systems trimmed 2014 estimates after first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of expectations.

Nice said on Thursday it earned 57 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items, compared with 61 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.9 percent to $229 million.

The company was forecast to earn 61 cents a share on revenue of $235.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Nice itself had projected revenue of $230-$240 million and EPS ex-items of 58-63 cents.

Nice has seen slowing growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks. Its analytical tools meanwhile, which allow companies to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, were growing much faster.

It foresees 2014 revenue of $995 million to $1.025 billion and EPS ex-items of $2.68 to $2.80, a reduction from a prior estimate of $1.01 billion to $1.035 billion in revenue and $2.73 to $2.85 in EPS.

Analysts had forecast 2014 revenue of $1.02 billion and EPS of $2.79.

The results come after Barak Eilam took over as chief executive a month ago. Eilam said Nice has a strong financial position that will enable the firm to invest in future growth, internally and through acquisitions.

“In the coming months, I will focus my efforts on further defining Nice’s long-term growth strategy and thoroughly reviewing our operational model,” he said.

For the second quarter, Nice predicts revenue of $230-$240 million and EPS ex-items of 55-62 cents, versus analysts’ expectations of $243.9 million in revenue and EPS of 64 cents.

Nice said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share, unchanged from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.