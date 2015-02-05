Nice Q4 profit beats estimates, CFO to step down

JERUSALEM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice Systems reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit that beat estimates, driven by growth in its analytics applications.

Nice also said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Dafna Gruber will step down in the coming months to pursue personal interests.

The company earned a record $1.02 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from 75 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to a record $294.2 million to bring sales for all of 2014 to $1.01 billion.

The company was forecast to earn 94 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $292.1 million in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nice has seen slowing growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks. Its analytical tools meanwhile, which allow companies to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, are growing much faster.

“We owe these strong results to a combination of the continued growth in our analytic solutions and the successful execution of our operational plan that we put in place earlier this year,” said Barak Eilam, Nice’s chief executive.

Nice forecast first-quarter revenue of $240-$248 million and EPS excluding one-off items of 66 to 72 cents. It projects 2015 revenue of $1.065 billion to $1.085 billion, with adjusted EPS of $3.06 to $3.20.

Analysts are looking for 2015 revenue of $1.154 billion and EPS of $3.33.

Nice declared a cash dividend of 16 cents a share for the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter.

It noted that Gruber, CFO since 2007, will stay in her role until a successor is named, which should be in the next few weeks. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Vincent Baby)