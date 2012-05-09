FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Israel's Nice Systems raises profit forecast
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 11:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Israel's Nice Systems raises profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 vs $0.53 estimate

* Revenue rose 15 pct to $215.2 mln vs $214.8 mln forecast

* Sees 2012 revenue $930 mln to $950 mln

* Sees 2012 non-GAAP EPS $2.32 to $2.50

TEL AVIV, May 9 (Reuters) - Nice Systems reported higher quarterly profit that surpassed estimates on strong demand for its compliance and risk management software and raised its profit projection for 2012.

Nice is benefiting from growing demand for tools to delve into data to improve business, spot fraud and fend off security threats.

The company on Wednesday posted first-quarter earnings per share excluding one-off items of 57 cents compared with 47 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 15 percent to a record $215.2 million.

Nice was forecast to earn 53 cents on revenue of $214.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our pipeline is strong and we continue to see strong growth of our analytics-based advanced applications in all areas of our business,” President and CEO Zeevi Bregman said.

Nice projected diluted earnings per share excluding one-off items of $2.32-$2.50 and revenue of $930 million to $950 million for 2012. That’s in line with the $940 million in sales and EPS of $2.41 forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In February Nice forecast EPS of $2.28-$2.48 in 2012.

For the second quarter, Nice predicted revenue of $215-$223 million and adjusted earnings per share of 55 to 60 cents.

