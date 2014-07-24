FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nichols H1 sales up 3 pct
July 24, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nichols H1 sales up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc :

* H1 sales rose 3 percent to 56.6 million stg

* Interim dividend up 12 percent to 7.1 penceper share

* Pre-exceptional profit before tax up 11% to £10.0m

* Pre-exceptional basic eps up 13% to 21.23p

* Board anticipates that full year performance will be in line with current expectations

* During period, stronger sterling rates against both us dollar and euro have negatively impacted our international sales, accounting for 3ppts of 12% year on year decline

* We are recommending an interim dividend of 7.1 pence per share, an increase of 12% over prior year (2013: 6.32 pence)

* We expect our uk performance for remainder of 2014 to maintain positive trend seen in first half of year

* In light of strong performance of in-country sales and change in timing of shipments to middle east, we anticipate international revenues in second half of 2014 to be ahead of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
