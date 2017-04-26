FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vimto maker Nichols says UK soft drinks market "to remain challenging"
April 26, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 4 months ago

Vimto maker Nichols says UK soft drinks market "to remain challenging"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc, the London-listed maker of Vimto soft drinks, warned on Wednesday that its home UK market would remain challenging this year, "with the addition of currency-related input cost inflation to an already price-competitive environment".

However, the company said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting of shareholders that first-quarter trading had been in line with management expectations, with UK sales up by 3.4 percent, and it still expected full-year earnings "to be in line with market expectations."

The company sells drinks in the still and carbonated categories worth over 100 million pounds ($128 million) a year in over 85 countries. ($1 = 0.7797 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

