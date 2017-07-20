FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vimto maker Nichols says HY adjusted pretax profit up 6.8 pct
July 20, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 3 minutes ago

Vimto maker Nichols says HY adjusted pretax profit up 6.8 pct

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc, the maker of Vimto soft drinks, said on Thursday its half-year adjusted pretax profit rose 6.8 pct, driven by both the still and carbonate beverage segments.

The company's adjusted pretax profit was 12.7 million pounds ($16.5 million) for the half year ended June 30. Group revenue rose 12.4 percent to 63.5 million pounds.

Vimto raised its interim dividend by 12.2 percent to 10.1 pence per share, and added that it expected full-year earnings in line with its expectations. ($1 = 0.7678 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

