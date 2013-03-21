UPDATE 1-Global nickel oversupply set to increase in 2013 - INSG

* Global nickel output seen rising 5.7 pct to 1.849 mln T

* Consumption to grow 5.6 pct to 1.7552 mln T (Adds comments; updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Growth in global production of primary nickel this year is set to outpace consumption growth, increasing the surplus in the global market, the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) forecast on Thursday.

Global primary nickel output is expected to rise 5.7 percent in 2013 to 1.849 million tonnes, driven by output growth in Asia, Sven Tollin, chief statistician at the INSG, an influential intergovernmental organisation, told an industry conference.

China produced 105,712 tonnes of nickel in the first two months of the year, up 165.8 percent on the year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Global nickel consumption is forecast to rise 5.6 percent to 1.7552 million tonnes, he said.

That will create a market surplus of 93,800 tonnes, up 7 percent from last year’s 87,700 tonnes, Reuters calculations based on the data from the group showed.

Another year of supply surplus could put pressure on nickel prices, which have fallen for two straight years before 2013.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.6 percent at $16,902 a tonne on Thursday. The metal, used in producing stainless steel, has dropped 1.5 percent so far this year, but has outperformed other base metals.

LME nickel stocks stood at 162,306 tonnes on Wednesday, pushing near a record high of above 166,000 tonnes hit in February 2010. MNISTX-TOTAL

“Nickel stocks are approaching record highs but prices have remained resilient,” said Tollin.

“Even if people still think this will be a tough, tough year for nickel, in tonnage terms it is not going to be a bad year. ” (Writing by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)