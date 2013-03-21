CORRECTED-Global nickel output to rise 5.7 pct in 2013 - group

(Corrects nickel output, consumption changes and total for nickel consumption)

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Global primary nickel output is expected to rise 5.7 percent in 2013 to 1.849 million tonnes, driven by output growth in Asia, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said on Thursday.

Global nickel consumption is forecast to rise 5.6 percent to 1.7552 million tonnes, Sven Tollin, chief statistician at the INSG, told an industry conference. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Writing by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ken Wills)