FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Global nickel output to rise 5.7 pct in 2013 - group
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 21, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Global nickel output to rise 5.7 pct in 2013 - group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects nickel output, consumption changes and total for nickel consumption)

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Global primary nickel output is expected to rise 5.7 percent in 2013 to 1.849 million tonnes, driven by output growth in Asia, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said on Thursday.

Global nickel consumption is forecast to rise 5.6 percent to 1.7552 million tonnes, Sven Tollin, chief statistician at the INSG, told an industry conference. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Writing by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.