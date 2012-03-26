Producer sales keep firm lid on US nickel premiums

* Premiums pegged in 20- to 25-cent range

* Aggressive producer spot sales weigh

* U.S. demand conditions relatively good

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. nickel premiums held at lower levels last week, undermined by an overhang of supply at the start of the year and highly competitive spot sales from Brazilian producer Vale.

The Rio de Janeiro-based miner’s sales have been a dominant feature of the spot market since the company’s key Canadian nickel facilities returned to full capacity last year, with its aggressive sales below the trade and helping premiums re-adjust to historic levels, market participants said.

“There is a fair bit of producer price-cutting on premiums going on at the moment, especially when looking at the large mill stainless sector,” a U.S. dealer said.

“That’s where you’ll see the real uber-competitive offers.”

Premiums for melting-grade nickel were quoted last week in a range of 20 to 25 cents per lb, largely in line with the start of the year.

“Premiums are essentially in the range between 20 and 25 cents, but if there’s volume, it’s going to go below that,” a European-based trader said.

Spot volumes were low with Vale and Russia’s Norilsk Nickel now doing nearly all of their business directly with steel mills, a second U.S. trader said.

“That’s always been Vale’s style. Norilsk, from time to time, had been a supplier to the merchant community, but for the most part now are also doing almost all of their business direct,” he said.

As a result, some spot market business has become harder for traders to secure.

“Producers were competitive at the beginning of the year, and they have locked up a lot of tonnage. There’s not so much spot business around,” the second U.S. trader said.

Therefore, nickel premiums were expected to remain at current levels after unwinding sharply from record peaks reached just two years ago.

In 2010, premiums soared above $1 per lb, tracking a similar surge in futures, as a series of labor disputes curtailed production at Vale’s Canadian nickel operations and threatened the North American supply chain for consumers such as stainless steel mills, the largest users of the metal.

“Ever since the Vale labor situation sorted itself out last year, premiums were really overdone at a dollar-plus a pound,” the first U.S. trader said.

“I think the market knew that wasn’t going to last. Once Vale got back, the premiums have come back down to more normal levels.”

U.S. DOOM AND GLOOM?

Despite the lower range in premiums, physical market conditions were not as bad as the price would suggest, with stainless demand relatively steady at the start of the year, the participants said.

“There’s plenty of supply out there, but there are still deals to be done. It’s not all doom and gloom,” the European trader said.

“The U.S. market has not been too bad on a spot basis in comparison to Europe or Asia.”

Chinese nickel consumption may drop in March and imports are likely to take a hit as stainless steel producers look to cut output.

Earlier this month, bonded stocks, which arrived in Shanghai but had not been assessed for China’s 17 percent value-added tax, were being offered at premiums of $150-$200 a tonne (7-9 cents per lb) over the cash LME nickel price, down from $200-$220 (9-10 cents per lb) that Chinese importers had agreed to pay for term deliveries in 2012, traders said.

But U.S. business conditions were not as weak.

“The super alloy business is strong; stainless business is not so strong, but we don’t sell to the stainless steel mills ... that’s the big producers and their annual contracts,” a third U.S. trader said.

“But it’s not quite as dire as it looks.”

A U.S.-based stainless producer said that after a very poor fourth quarter, the industry expected a demand recovery in 2012.

”There’s a number of markets that are doing a little better, like automotive. But on the other hand, housing and appliances are getting better, but are not great.

“Stainless demand will get better as the year progresses as long as you have a degree of economic recovery,” he said.

This positive outlook backed data last week from the Specialty Steel Industry of North America (SSINA) that showed U.S. consumption of stainless steel products rose to 2,413,138 short tons in the January to November period of 2011, up more than 25 percent from the corresponding 2010 period.

Latest data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed the global nickel market was in a surplus of 7,100 tonnes in January 2012.

“We have a bit of a surplus for 2012 but you would think there will be an increase in consumption as things sort themselves out in Asia and in Europe,” the first U.S. trader said.