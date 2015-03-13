S.Korea seeks 200 T of nickel for July

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking 200 tonnes of nickel for July shipment via a tender, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). The tender for the nickel product with a purity of more than 99.8 percent will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on March 26, and the bid will be opened an hour after. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNES SHIPMENT SCHEDULE PORT 200 July 31, 2015 Incheon * Note: Two countries as origin is not acceptable, and the product should be from London Metal Exchange(LME)-registered brands. (Reporting By Brian Kim)