FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea seeks 200 T of nickel for July
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 13, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea seeks 200 T of nickel for July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking 200
tonnes of nickel for July shipment via a tender, the state-run
Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    The tender for the nickel product with a purity of more than
99.8 percent will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on March 26, and
the bid will be opened an hour after.
    Details of the tender are as follows:
    TONNES     SHIPMENT SCHEDULE     PORT
    200        July 31, 2015         Incheon
    
    * Note: Two countries as origin is not acceptable, and the
product should be from London Metal Exchange(LME)-registered
brands.

 (Reporting By Brian Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.