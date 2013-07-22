FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nicole Farhi sold to Maxine Hargreaves-Adams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The Nicole Farhi name will stay on Britain’s high streets after the fashion chain was purchased by Fenn Wright Manson owner Maxine Hargreaves-Adams, the firm’s administrators said on Monday.

Zolfo Cooper, which was appointed as Nicole Farhi’s administrator on July 3, said the disposal comprises six stores, nine concessions and the wholesale and e-commerce parts of the business.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

