BRIEF-Nicox to buy Doliage for 5 mln euros in newly issued own shares

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* To buy French ophthalmic specialist Doliage for 5 million euros in newly issued own shares

* Number of shares to be issued to be based on volume-weighted average closing price of Nicox shares during 20 trading day period preceding execution of agreement

* Deal expected to be completed within the next few weeks if regulatory proceedings and approvals met

* Says Michel Dyens acted as its exclusive financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)