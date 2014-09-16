FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nicox to buy Doliage for 5 mln euros in newly issued own shares
#Healthcare
September 16, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nicox to buy Doliage for 5 mln euros in newly issued own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* To buy French ophthalmic specialist Doliage for 5 million euros in newly issued own shares

* Number of shares to be issued to be based on volume-weighted average closing price of Nicox shares during 20 trading day period preceding execution of agreement

* Deal expected to be completed within the next few weeks if regulatory proceedings and approvals met

* Says Michel Dyens acted as its exclusive financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
