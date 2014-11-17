FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nicox sells U.S. ophthalmic diagnostics subsidiary to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
November 17, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nicox sells U.S. ophthalmic diagnostics subsidiary to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Announces acquisition of its U.S. ophthalmic diagnostics subsidiary, Nicox Inc., by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

* Transaction worth up to $20 million, including $10 million upfront cash payment plus potential sales-based milestone payments of up to $10 million

* Valeant has acquired most of Nicox commercial infrastructure in U.S. associated with diagnostics

* Nicox has retained a number of U.S.-based employees focused on therapeutics

* Nicox’s operations outside U.S. and its recent acquisition of Aciex are not affected by transaction with Valeant

* Employees retained by Nicox have transferred to new U.S. subsidiary Aciex Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

