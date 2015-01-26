REFILE-BRIEF-FDA recommends submission of NDA for Nicox AC-170

(Refile to correct typo in headline)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Holds successful pre-NDA meeting with FDA on AC-170 clinical package

* AC-170 is topical ocular formulation of cetirizine developed for treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis

* Purpose of pre-NDA meeting was to discuss clinical package for AC-170

* Says based on available efficacy and safety data on AC-170, FDA recommended submission of NDA