REFILE-BRIEF-FDA recommends submission of NDA for Nicox AC-170
#Corrections News
January 26, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-FDA recommends submission of NDA for Nicox AC-170

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to correct typo in headline)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Holds successful pre-NDA meeting with FDA on AC-170 clinical package

* AC-170 is topical ocular formulation of cetirizine developed for treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis

* Purpose of pre-NDA meeting was to discuss clinical package for AC-170

* Says based on available efficacy and safety data on AC-170, FDA recommended submission of NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
