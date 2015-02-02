FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nicox gets license for three Insite Vision's ophthalmic therapeutics
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nicox gets license for three Insite Vision's ophthalmic therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Signs exclusive license agreement with InSite Vision for Azasite and Bromsite in Europe

* European regulatory filings for Azasite and Bromsite planned by Q1 2016

* Agreement grants Nicox exclusive rights to Azasite, Bromsite and Azasite Xtra in Europe, Middle East and Africa

* European Marketing Authorization Applications for Azasite and Bromsite to be filed by Q1 2016, first launch expected in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

