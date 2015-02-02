BRIEF-Nicox gets license for three Insite Vision's ophthalmic therapeutics

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Signs exclusive license agreement with InSite Vision for Azasite and Bromsite in Europe

* European regulatory filings for Azasite and Bromsite planned by Q1 2016

* Agreement grants Nicox exclusive rights to Azasite, Bromsite and Azasite Xtra in Europe, Middle East and Africa

* European Marketing Authorization Applications for Azasite and Bromsite to be filed by Q1 2016, first launch expected in late 2017