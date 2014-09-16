FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nicox buys Carragelose antiviral eye drop program from Marinomed Biotechnologie
#Healthcare
September 16, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nicox buys Carragelose antiviral eye drop program from Marinomed Biotechnologie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Buys Carragelose anti-viral eye drop program from Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH

* Deal for total of 2.65 million euros in newly issued own shares and up to 2.65 million euros in potential additional cash payments

* Number of shares to be issued to be based on average closing prices of Nicox shares during 60-day period preceding deal completion

* Deal expected to be completed within coming weeks if regulatory proceedings and approvals are met Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
