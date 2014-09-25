FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nicox unveils positive Phase III results for eye drug
September 25, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nicox unveils positive Phase III results for eye drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nicox :

* Nicox and Valeant Pharmaceuticals announce positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 studies conducted with Vesneo (latanoprostene bunod)

* Says studies met their primary endpoint and showed positive results on a number of secondary endpoints

* Says product has peak sales potential of around $500 million+ in U.S. and over $1 billion globally

* Says Bausch + Lomb expects to submit a new drug application to the FDA for approval of Vesneo in mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

