Nidec to buy Italian motor maker Ansaldo -Nikkei
#Industrials
April 11, 2012 / 11:10 PM / in 6 years

Nidec to buy Italian motor maker Ansaldo -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nidec Corp will buy Italian industrial motor maker Ansaldo Sistemi Industrial SpA for an estimated 30-40 billion yen ($370-493 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The Japanese precision equipment maker will acquire a 100 percent stake in Ansaldo, from a U.S. investment fund that the Nikkei did not name, to gain a presence in the growing field of midsize and large motors, the paper said. ($1 = 80.9950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Michael Watson)

