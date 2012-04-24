FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nidec to make Nidec Sankyo wholly owned unit
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nidec to make Nidec Sankyo wholly owned unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nidec Corp said on Tuesday it will make Nidec Sankyo Corp a wholly owned subsidiary through a share swap to increase management efficiency and speed up the decision-making process.

Nidec already owns 74.65 percent of Nidec Sankyo shares. It will swap 0.068 of its shares for each Nidec Sankyo share that it does not already own.

Separately, Nidec’s president, Shigenobu Nagamori, said in a briefing that he expects shipments of hard disk drive motors to return to levels seen before last year’s Thai floods. He also said the company expects to step up M&A activities this year. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Yoshiyuki Osada)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.