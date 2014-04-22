FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nidec to take full control of 2 units amid tough competition
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Nidec to take full control of 2 units amid tough competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Nidec Corp, a top Japanese maker of precision motors, said on Tuesday it will take full control of two subsidiaries through share swaps in a bid to strengthen the group amid tough global competition and weak demand in its core PC, digital camera and other markets.

The transactions, with units Nidec Copal Electronics Corp and Nidec-Read Corp, will take effect on Oct. 1 and their shares will be delisted on Sept. 26, the companies said.

Nidec Copal, which has a market capitalisation of about $483 million, is a producer of small precision electronic parts, while Nidec-Read, with a market value of about $173 million, specialises in testing equipment for printed circuit boards. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.