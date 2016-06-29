Grain trader Nidera posts net loss due to biofuel troubles

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Dutch-based grain merchant Nidera, controlled by China’s state-run trading giant COFCO , said it made a net loss last year due to problems at its former biofuel trading business.

The irregularities, which it disclosed last year, led to a total pre-tax loss of $238 million, or a net loss of $188 million, booked over three years, Nidera said in a statement to the Dutch Chamber of Commerce.

Nidera, which said it was changing its reporting period to align with that of COFCO, reported a group net loss of $135 million for the 15 months to Dec. 31, 2015.

On a 12-month basis, it posted a pro-forma net loss of $75 million for January-December last year, compared with a $43 million net profit for the October 2013-September 2014 period under its previous reporting calendar.

“Primary reason for this loss are the irregularities discovered in our biofuel trade business in Rotterdam, which led to a considerable overstatement of our stocks and forward book and to a substantial bad debt position,” Nidera said.

The trading house had indicated last September a “significant loss” in biofuels.

COFCO owns 51 percent of Nidera and is to increase its stake to 65.5 percent in September, although plans to integrate the Dutch merchant have been put on hold.

Nidera also saw a change in chief executive this month, with Dierk Overheu taking over from Ton van der Laan. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alexander Smith)