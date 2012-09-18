New Issue-Nielsen Finance sells $800 mln notes

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nielsen Finance on Tuesday sold $800 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $750 million. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NIELSEN FINANCE LLC/CO AMT $800 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 4.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/02/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 308 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS