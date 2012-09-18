FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Nielsen Finance sells $800 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Nielsen Finance sells $800 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nielsen Finance on Tuesday
sold $800 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $750 million. 
    JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NIELSEN FINANCE LLC/CO 

AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 4.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 4.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/02/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 308 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.