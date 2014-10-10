Nielsen uncovers error that could impact months of TV ratings

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nielsen, the dominant company that provides viewership data of TV shows, said on Friday it found an error in its database that could impact several months of TV ratings.

Nielsen said in a statement that a “technical error” was introduced on March 2 but not discovered until Oct. 6. On Thursday, Nielsen deployed software to fix the problem.

The glitch will affect the major broadcasters including Walt Disney’s ABC, Comcast‘s, and the national networks of CBS Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox .

Cable networks and local TV stations were not impacted.

While it is not clear how much the problem will swing ratings in either direction - Nielsen said it will undertake an “exhaustive post-mortem” - it is a blow for the company that supplies data to advertisers. Ratings are the currency used to negotiate the cost of TV commercials.

Nielsen said in a statement that the error was generally imperceptible until it saw high viewing levels associated with fall season premiere week.

“As a result, small amounts of viewing for some national broadcast networks and syndicators were misattributed.” (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)