UPDATE 1-Nielsen 2nd-qtr profit rises on lower costs
July 25, 2012 / 11:53 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nielsen 2nd-qtr profit rises on lower costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.42 vs est $0.41

* Q2 revenue $1.38 bln vs est $1.4 bln

July 25 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings NV, best known for its TV ratings, reported a higher quarterly profit as it cut back on costs.

The market research leader’s second-quarter net income rose to $103 million, or 28 cents per share, from $69 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 42 cents per share. Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.38 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s operating income rose more than 8 percent to $237 million as costs declined.

Nielsen, which went public in January last year, competes with GfK SE, Ipsos and WPP unit Kantar, and counts Coca Cola Co, News Corp and Procter & Gamble Co among its top clients.

Shares of the Netherlands-based company have fallen 6 percent since it narrowed its full-year outlook on June 13, citing a slow down in Europe.

They closed at $25.03 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
