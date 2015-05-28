FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty ends lower for fourth day on derivatives expiry
May 28, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Nifty ends lower for fourth day on derivatives expiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Nifty fell for a fourth day in a volatile session marked by the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts, even as growing concerns over lacklustre corporate earnings hurt sentiment.

The Nifty ended down 0.19 percent at 8,319, while the Sensex fell 0.21 percent to close at 27,506.71.

Bank of India (BOI.NS), the country’s third-biggest state-run lender, reported an unexpected 561 million rupee ($8.8 million) loss for the fourth quarter, sending its shares down almost 8 percent.

Among the gainers, Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) recovered to finish 2.6 percent up after Wednesday’s post-earnings selloff was seen overdone.

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

