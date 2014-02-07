FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Tiger Brands to boost stake in Dangote Flour
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Tiger Brands to boost stake in Dangote Flour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tiger Brands is seeking to raise its stake in the Nigerian Dangote Flour Mills through a takeover bid, a notice by its financial advisor said on Friday.

Tiger Brands bought a 63.35 percent stake in the firm in 2012 from Dangote Industries, owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for $181.9 million.

The latest bid by the company seeks to raise its ownership to around 70 percent through the purchase of an additional 332.5 million ordinary shares at 9.50 naira ($0.06) per share, the public notice said.

Nigerian advisory services company Vetiva Capital said the bid would take place between Friday and the end of the month. ($1 = 163.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.