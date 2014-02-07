South Africa's Tiger Brands to boost stake in Dangote Flour

LAGOS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tiger Brands is seeking to raise its stake in the Nigerian Dangote Flour Mills through a takeover bid, a notice by its financial advisor said on Friday.

Tiger Brands bought a 63.35 percent stake in the firm in 2012 from Dangote Industries, owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for $181.9 million.

The latest bid by the company seeks to raise its ownership to around 70 percent through the purchase of an additional 332.5 million ordinary shares at 9.50 naira ($0.06) per share, the public notice said.

Nigerian advisory services company Vetiva Capital said the bid would take place between Friday and the end of the month. ($1 = 163.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)