Workers strike at Areva's Somair uranium mine in Niger-Union
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Workers strike at Areva's Somair uranium mine in Niger-Union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Workers at Areva’s Somair uranium mine in Niger started an open-ended strike on Monday over labour conditions, a union official said.

“Our strike is open ended and will continue until the management improves our living and working conditions,” spokesman Mounkaila Abass told a local television broadcaster.

The Somair mine in the northern Niger mining area of Arlit produces some 2,650 tonnes of uranium per year. Niger is the top supplier of uranium to France’s nuclear power sector.

An official from Areva, which also produces some 1,600 tonnes of uranium annually from its separate Cominak mining operation in northern Niger, was not immediately available.

