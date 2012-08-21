FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Work resumes at Areva Somair uranium mine in Niger
#Basic Materials
August 21, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Work resumes at Areva Somair uranium mine in Niger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to remove superfluous letters in headline)

NIAMEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Workers ended a one-day strike at the Somair uranium mine in northern Niger, owned by French nuclear group Areva, as negotiations resumed with management over conditions at the mine, a labour spokesman and a company official said.

“The employees at Arlit Somair have resumed work and there are ongoing talks, that is all I can say,” an official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Labour spokesman Mounkaila Abass said workers returned to the mine after a strike that began Monday over work and living conditions, but said a new strike was possible.

“Authorities have until Friday to keep their promises. If by Friday nothing is done, then we’ll see,” he said.

The Somair mine in the northern Niger mining area of Arlit produces some 2,650 tonnes of uranium per year. Niger is the top supplier of uranium to France’s nuclear power sector.

Areva also produces some 1,600 tonnes of uranium annually from its separate Cominak mining operation in northern Niger. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Holmes)

