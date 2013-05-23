FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says will protect interests in Niger
May 23, 2013

France's Hollande says will protect interests in Niger

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - France will do everything to protect its interests in Niger after an attack on a uranium plant run by nuclear reactor maker Areva near the northern town of Arlit earlier on Thursday, French President Francois Hollande said.

“We will have the same will to co-operate (with Niger) to fight against terrorism and will also protect our interests,” he told reporters.

“Everybody should know that we will let nothing pass and support Niger’s authorities to end the hostage taking and annihilate the group that carried out these attacks.”

Uranium extraction in Niger represents about 20 percent of France’s needs for its nuclear power stations.

