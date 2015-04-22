FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Niger confirms H5N1 bird flu outbreak - OIE
April 22, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Niger confirms H5N1 bird flu outbreak - OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Niger has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu earlier this month in the southern town of Maradi, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The authorities in Niger had reported in early April a suspected case of H5N1 bird flu at a chicken farm in Maradi, which is near the border with Nigeria where several cases have been confirmed.

Out of 2,440 poultry birds on the farm in Maradi, 2,290 died from the disease, the OIE said in a statement, citing a report from Niger’s veterinary services.

The cause of the outbreak was not yet known, the statement said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)

