FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Niger confirms bird flu outbreak - OIE
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 3, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Niger confirms bird flu outbreak - OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Niger has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a poultry site in the capital Niamey, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

Niger’s veterinary services submitted a notification to the OIE on Thursday after the outbreak was confirmed at the end of May, the Paris-based OIE said in a statement.

The outbreak, which led to the death of 86,000 poultry birds, started in late February, and followed a previous outbreak last year, the OIE said.

H5N1 bird flu has spread across a number of West African countries in the past two years, hitting poultry farms.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.