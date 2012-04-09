FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Helicopter crash kills 6 foreigners in Niger desert
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 9, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Helicopter crash kills 6 foreigners in Niger desert

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

NIAMEY, April 9 (Reuters) - Four Chinese employees from state oil firm CNPC and two French crew members were killed in a helicopter crash in Niger’s Tenere desert, two Nigerien security sources said on Monday.

Cash-strapped Niger began producing oil last year from its remote Agadem oil block, some 1,500 km (930 miles) east of the capital, in a $5 billion deal with China’s CNPC.

“We found the remains of the private helicopter that went missing when it flew over the desert, and all the occupants - the four Chinese and the two French crew members - were killed,” a military officer said.

A second officer said the helicopter had taken off from CNPC’s Agadem oil block in eastern Niger, heading towards the town of Fachi on Friday but never reached its destination.

CNPC has an exploration licence in Fachi but there was no immediate comment from the company.

“The army launched air and land rescue missions as soon as (the helicopter) was reported missing ... we don’t know the reason for the crash,” the second soldier, who also asked not to be named, told Reuters. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.