Niger starts voting in presidential election

NIAMEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Niger began voting in an election on Sunday in which President Mahamadou Issoufou is running for a second term with a promise to crush Islamist militants and develop the economy in one of the poorest countries in the world.

He faces 14 candidates including Seyni Oumaru. Critics say Issoufou used repression ahead of the vote, including arresting opposition supporters and jailing opposition leader Hama Amadou over charges related to a baby-trafficking ring. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Susan Thomas)