Niger GDP expected to grow by 5.2 pct in 2016 - IMF

NIAMEY, May 10 (Reuters) - Niger’s economy is expected to grow by 5.2 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, buoyed by agriculture and expected improvements in mining and oil production.

“The economic perspectives in the medium-term remain favorable but are subject to considerable interior and exterior risks,” said Cheikh Anta Gueye, an IMF senior official in a statement, referring to regional security, economic and environmental issues. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Makini Brice)