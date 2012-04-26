FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Niger uranium workers threaten to expand strike
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Niger uranium workers threaten to expand strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NIAMEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Niger’s uranium workers union on Thursday threatened to shut down all of the West African state’s uranium production if a labour dispute at French nuclear power giant Areva’s Imouraren mining project was not solved soon.

Niger is the top supplier of uranium to France’s nuclear power industry. Workers constructing Areva’s new Imouraren mine began a week-long strike on Wednesday due to a disagreement with management over days off.

“If the strike continues at Imouraren, we will have to mobilise all workers of the mining companies. We’ll stop working until there is a solution for the Imouraren workers,” said Inoua Neino, Secretary General of the Syntramines union.

Niger produces about 4,000 tonnes of uranium per year from mines operated by Areva. China National Nuclear Corporation also has a uranium mining project in the country with output of 700 tonnes per year.

Areva’s Imouraren mine is expected to more than double current production when it comes online in 2014 with expected output of 5,000 tonnes per year.

An Areva spokesman in Niger declined comment, but a source at the company said the workers were aware of the project’s vacation policy before they were hired.

“Areva offers two weeks of rest following two weeks of work. We include annual leave in these periods of rest,” he said. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.