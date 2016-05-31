Niger reaffirms Bollore as partner on rail link with Benin despite rival claims

DAKAR, May 31 (Reuters) - Bollore remains Niger’s sole partner on the rail link between the capital Niamey and Cotonou in Benin, Mohamed Moussa, an adviser to the prime minister, said on Tuesday.

He issued a statement a few months after French firm Geftarail and its Nigerian subsidiary filed a lawsuit with the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration, arguing that it won the rights in 1999 to link Niger, Benin and Burkina Faso.

A third rival firm, Petrolin Group, won a court order in November to stop work on the Niger-Benin rail line, saying it had won the rights to its own Cotonou-Niamey railway and that the Bollore project overlapped with it. (Reporting by Boureima Balima; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mark Heinrich)