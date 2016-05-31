FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Niger reaffirms Bollore as partner on rail link with Benin despite rival claims
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Niger reaffirms Bollore as partner on rail link with Benin despite rival claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, May 31 (Reuters) - Bollore remains Niger’s sole partner on the rail link between the capital Niamey and Cotonou in Benin, Mohamed Moussa, an adviser to the prime minister, said on Tuesday.

He issued a statement a few months after French firm Geftarail and its Nigerian subsidiary filed a lawsuit with the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration, arguing that it won the rights in 1999 to link Niger, Benin and Burkina Faso.

A third rival firm, Petrolin Group, won a court order in November to stop work on the Niger-Benin rail line, saying it had won the rights to its own Cotonou-Niamey railway and that the Bollore project overlapped with it. (Reporting by Boureima Balima; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.