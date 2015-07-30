FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's 7up Bottling says Q1 pretax profit falls
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
July 30, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's 7up Bottling says Q1 pretax profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s 7up Bottling company reported a 9.6 percent drop in first quarter pretax profit to 2.44 billion naira ($12 million) versus the same period a year earlier.

Gross earnings for the period from April to June however rose to 23.14 billion naira against 21.03 billion naira in the previous year, the company said in a statement, adding that cost of sales rose to 15.39 billion naira from 13.40 billion naira.

$1 = 198.9800 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
