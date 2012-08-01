Nigerian bottler 7UP H1 pretax profit falls 35 pct

LAGOS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nigerian bottler 7UP said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit fell 35 percent to 933 million naira ($6 mln), compared with 1.43 billion naira in the same period last year.

Turnover at the bottler rose marginally to 15.42 billion naira during the six months from 14.96 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

7UP shares traded flat at 38.15 naira on the bourse. ($1 = 160.65 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Baird)