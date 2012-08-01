FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian bottler 7UP H1 pretax profit falls 35 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Nigerian bottler 7UP H1 pretax profit falls 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nigerian bottler 7UP said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit fell 35 percent to 933 million naira ($6 mln), compared with 1.43 billion naira in the same period last year.

Turnover at the bottler rose marginally to 15.42 billion naira during the six months from 14.96 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

7UP shares traded flat at 38.15 naira on the bourse. ($1 = 160.65 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.