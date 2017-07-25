FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9Mobile, appoints advisers ahead of sale -central bank
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Energy and Environment
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Arrested Russian's wife denies he is global hacking mastermind
Cyber Risk
Arrested Russian's wife denies he is global hacking mastermind
Now showing at an island not near you
South China Sea
Now showing at an island not near you
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 2 hours ago

Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9Mobile, appoints advisers ahead of sale -central bank

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - 9Mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed advisers to manage the process of attracting new investors in the telecoms company and has received a surge of interest, Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday.

Emefiele, whose central bank leads the new board of 9Mobile, said the company's revenue was stable, adding it had made 16 billion naira ($52.50 million) in June. It had not lost subscribers, he said. ($1 = 304.7500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Alexis Akwagyiram and Oludare Mayowa, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.