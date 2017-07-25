Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9Mobile, appoints advisers ahead of sale -central bank

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - 9Mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed advisers to manage the process of attracting new investors in the telecoms company and has received a surge of interest, Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday.

Emefiele, whose central bank leads the new board of 9Mobile, said the company's revenue was stable, adding it had made 16 billion naira ($52.50 million) in June. It had not lost subscribers, he said. ($1 = 304.7500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Alexis Akwagyiram and Oludare Mayowa, editing by Louise Heavens)