Nigeria's Access Bank raises cash for expansion, lending
August 18, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Access Bank raises cash for expansion, lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank has raised 41.71 billion naira ($210 million) through a rights issue meant for expansion of branches as well as lending, a document showed on Tuesday, but fell short of its target.

In a document, the lender said the rights issue was 79.3 percent subscribed by shareholders and below its target of 52.6 billion naira.

The bank had offered 7.62 billion shares at 6.90 naira per share to its existing shareholders at one for three shares in a rights issue in January.

Access bank had previously said it plans to increase lending to the small business sector and retail segment of Nigeria’s economy from the proceeds of the rights issue.

The lender’s shares were trading 1.71 percent higher at 4.17 naira per share on by 1131 GMT.

$1 = 199.0000 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
