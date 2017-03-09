BRIEF-BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
LAGOS, March 9 Access Bank's exposure to Etisalat Nigeria is 40 billion naira ($131 million), the CEO of the Nigerian bank said on Thursday.
A senior executive from the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms company Etisalat said on Wednesday it was in talks with local banks to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan it took out four years ago after missing a payment.
Access Bank chief executive Herbert Wigwe told an analysts' call that Etisalat had converted a shareholder loan to the Nigerian arm to equity to free up cashflows and that it may need to bring in fresh equity.
Etisalat was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 304.70 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)
* BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 10 Data center operator Cyxtera is the first leveraged loan issuer to try to protect itself from moves by the US government to cut tax deductibility on interest payments that would make buyout financing more expensive.