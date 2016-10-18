FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Access Bank Ghana to raise $58 mln via IPO and debt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 10 months ago

Access Bank Ghana to raise $58 mln via IPO and debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Access Bank Ghana plans to raise $26 million through an initial public offering (IPO) of shares and another $32 million via a convertible loan to boost its capital, according to IPO documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The local unit of Access Bank of Nigeria plans to sell 136.6 million shares on Ghana's stock exchange on Nov. 30, giving it a market capitalisation of 546.75 million cedi.

The bank expects 2016 pretax profit of 136 million cedis after making 122.8 million cedis in 2015, the documents showed. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.