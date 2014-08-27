Nigeria's Access Bank targets 20 pct loan growth in 2014

LAGOS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank expects loan growth of 20 percent in 2014, after a 17 percent increase in the first half, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Access Bank’s loan book stood at 811 billion naira ($5 billion) in 2013, CEO Herbert Wigwe, told a conference call presenting its half-year results.

He said the lender was targeting a return on equity of 20 percent this year, up from 18.3 percent in first half. (1 US dollar = 161.9000 Nigerian naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)