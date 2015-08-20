FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Access Bank H1 pretax profit rises 44.26 pct
August 20, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Access Bank H1 pretax profit rises 44.26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank said on Thursday it half-year pretax profit rose 44.26 percent to 39.11 billion naira compared with 27.11 billion naira in the previous year.

Gross earnings also climbed to 168.64 billion naira ($847.44 million) in the six months to June 30 from 117.93 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said its interest income increased to 98.86 billion naira from 83.57 billion naira last year, while it has proposed an interim dividend of 0.25 naira per share, unchanged from the same period last year. ($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by David Evans)

