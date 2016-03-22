FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Access Bank sees slower loan growth in 2016
March 22, 2016

Nigeria's Access Bank sees slower loan growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank expect its loan book to increase by 10 percent this year, lower than the 25 percent growth achieved last year, the bank said on Tuesday.

The top tier lender said it had also forecast growth of 10 percent last year, but that estimate was exceeded due to increased on-lending activities. In 2014, loan growth was 39 percent, it said in a presentation.

Access Bank expects to increase its focus on asset quality this year, while pursuing an increase in loans in line with its outlook. It expects return on average equity (ROE) to hit 22 percent this year, up from 20.4 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)

